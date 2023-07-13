Faridabad man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor step-daughter

Left Menu

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:39 IST
A court here Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 for raping his minor step-daughter in 2019, police said. While pronouncing the sentence, Faridabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Hemraj Mittal ordered that Rs 50,000 should be paid to the survivor from of the convict's fine amount, they added.

According to the police, a case was registered against the man in 2019 by his step-daughter, who was then 12 years old. In her complaint, the girl accused the convict of raping her on several occasions. When she was raped again by her stepfather on December 6, 2019, she informed her mother, who took her to the police station.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused by the Faridabad police. After his arrest, the man was sent into judicial custody by a city court, the police added.

The matter was pending since then and the man was finally convicted on Thursday based on the evidence and witnesses, they said.

