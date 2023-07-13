Left Menu

INS Sunayna participates in Op Southern Readiness 2023 at Seychelles

INS Sunayna participates in Op Southern Readiness 2023 at Seychelles
INS Sunayna was at Seychelles from 10-12 Jul 23 to participate in Op Southern Readiness 2023 conducted by Combined Maritime Forces(CMF). The visit was aimed at strengthening multilateral ties and enhancing cooperation through CMF exercise which is a multinational initiative aimed at enhancing maritime security, countering piracy to ensure safety and freedom of navigation in the region.

 

During the visit, personnel of participating Navies from USA, Italy, UK, Seychelles Defence Forces & Marine Police, member nations of EUNAVFOR were engaged in wide range of professional interactions, subject matter expert exchanges and visits. The ship conducted lecture and practical demonstrations on varied aspects of Navigation, VBSS (Basic and Advanced training), Maritime Domain Awareness and mass casualty evacuation drills. A delegation of CMF from Bahrain headed by Cmde Oliver, Commander of CTF56 witnessed the training exercises onboard.

 

A combined yoga session was organised onboard with participation of personnel from Seychelles Defence Forces and CMF along with the ship's crew.

(With Inputs from PIB)

