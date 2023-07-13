Left Menu

Flood-like situation in parts of Delhi: Congress slams AAP govt, calls it 'man-made crisis'

The Congress on Thursday attacked the AAP government in Delhi over the flood-like situation in parts of the national capital, describing it as a man-made crisis and not a natural disaster.After breaching the danger mark on Monday, water from the raging Yamuna spilled onto the roads of the national capital, inundating several areas.The water also reached the walls of the Mughal-era Red Fort, a UNESCO world heritage site.

The Congress on Thursday attacked the AAP government in Delhi over the flood-like situation in parts of the national capital, describing it as a ''man-made crisis'' and not a natural disaster.

After breaching the danger mark on Monday, water from the raging Yamuna spilled onto the roads of the national capital, inundating several areas.

The water also reached the walls of the Mughal-era Red Fort, a UNESCO world heritage site. People were seen navigating through waist-deep and, in some places, neck-high water. Severe waterlogging was also reported in the Rajghat and Purana Qila areas.

Asked about the situation in the national capital, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told PTI, ''The government needs to step in. It has happened because of a man-made crisis, this is not a natural disaster. Drains are not clear, water bodies have been taken over, (there is) illegal occupation of land...'' ''Where is the Delhi chief minister? Looks like he said it seriously that he would make Delhi (a) land of lakes,'' Shrinate said in a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

