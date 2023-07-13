Russia says Lavrov discussed Ukraine crisis with China's Wang
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed Ukraine with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting in Indonesia, Lavrov's ministry said.
"An exchange of views took place on the current situation around the Ukrainian crisis. Attention was paid to assessing the efforts of the international community to launch a peaceful negotiation process on Ukraine," it said in a statement.
