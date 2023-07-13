Tuberville block of US military nominations irresponsible, Biden says

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects Republicans to stand up to Senator Tommy Tuberville's block of U.S. military appointments over the Pentagon's abortion policy.

"The idea that we're injecting into fundamental foreign policy decisions what in fact is a domestic social debate on social issues is bizarre," Biden said as he wrapped up a meeting with Nordic leaders in Helsinki.

