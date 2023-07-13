Treasury official Andrea Gacki appointed FinCEN director -Yellen
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that Treasury Department official Andrea Gacki has been appointed director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).
FinCEN is a bureau of the Treasury Department that combats domestic and international money laundering.
