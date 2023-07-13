Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:55 IST
Meghalaya govt relaxes new restrictions after protests
Facing stiff opposition from hawkers, the Meghalaya government on Thursday withdrew its decision to shut all shops in Shillong by 10 pm every night to maintain law and order, an official said.

Following another protest by taxi drivers, it also put on hold its order to introduce an odd-even rule for commercial vehicles in Khyndailad-Motphran area to ease traffic congestion, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong held a review meeting on the matter and issued necessary instructions to the district administration, the official said.

East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner R M Kurbah withdrew the July 10 order, and issued a fresh notification allowing food stalls in Khyndailad, Polo and Urkaliar areas, which were affected by the restrictions, to remain open till 11.30 pm.

The district administration imposed the order after a drunken brawl between two groups of people in Laitumkhrah area resulted in a mob attacking a nearby police station and torching four vehicles last week.

Hawkers, mostly running makeshift food stalls, had refused to comply with the restrictions, and raised slogans when enforcement agencies went to Khyndailad area to execute the administrative orders on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, taxi drivers parked their vehicles at the Civil Hospital Junction causing massive traffic snarls and refused to accept the Additional District Magistrate R Wahlang's request to vacate the area and come for talks. The district administration put on hold the odd-even rule, according to an official order.

The orders were earlier condemned by several ministers and parties in the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh had said that the imposition of the order to shut shops by 10 pm goes against the state government's effort to project a positive image of the city.

He said that a minor brawl in a locality should not be the basis for ''punishing'' the people of the entire city.

BJP state unit vice president Bernard Marak said the order created fear in the minds of the people.

Kurbah had on June 1 issued the odd-even order for buses and taxis entering Khyndailad-Motphran area in pursuance with a high court order to adopt measures to ease traffic congestion on the roads in the state capital.

While hearing a PIL, the Meghalaya High Court had in December last year directed the district administration to take measures to ease traffic congestion, particularly in and around the business centre and the entry and exit points to the city.

