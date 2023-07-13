Guatemala suspension of anti-graft party threatens democracy, EU mission says

The provisional suspension of Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo's anti-graft party "threatens the basic foundations of democracy," the European Union electoral mission in the country said on Thursday.

The mission called for an end to what it said was the judicialization of the elections using "dubious" legal means after the party was suspended by court order on Wednesday.

