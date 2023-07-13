TN CM announces monthly honorarium for Mayors, councillors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday directed the municipal administration department to provide a monthly honorarium to mayors, deputy mayors and councillors of corporations in recognition of their services to the public, with effect from this month. This initiative is a major milestone in the government's efforts to strengthen the administrative capability of the urban civic bodies, the government said. Following a representation from the corporation mayors, deputy mayors, municipal and town panchayat chairpersons, vice chairpersons and councillors on April 13, 2022, requesting a monthly honorarium for their services to the society, the Chief Minister, after examining their demand, ordered the disbursement of the honorarium as a reward of their services, an official statement here said. Accordingly, the corporation mayor will receive an honorarium of Rs 30,000, the deputy mayor: Rs 15,000, and the councillors will be given Rs 10,000 each. Similarly, the municipal chairpersons would get Rs 15,000 per month while vice chairpersons and councillors would receive Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, each, respectively, the release said. The town panchayat presidents will be given Rs 10,000, vice presidents: Rs 5,000 and the ward members Rs 2,500. This will come into effect from July 2023, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)