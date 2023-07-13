Mumbai fire brigade gets new quick-response vehicles

Four new quick-response vehicles have been added to the fleet of the Mumbai Fire Brigade and another 18 vehicles would join it soon, the civic body said on Thursday.

These vehicles will be in addition to the 19 quick-response vehicles presently stationed at 19 mini-fire stations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The new vehicles can carry 500 liters of water and rescue equipment. Each vehicle will be manned by a well-trained driver, supervisor and two firemen. These vehicles are smaller in size and hence manoeuvre better in narrow lanes, the BMC said. Barring the D and E wards which are close to the Fire Brigade's headquarters, every ward will get a quick response vehicle and contractors have been appointed, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)