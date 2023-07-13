Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION DEL65 DL-LD YAMUNA **** Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely New Delhi: Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, crematoriums and shelter homes, impairing daily life in the national capital, even as the Yamuna's water level stabilised after reaching 208.62 metres, smashing the all-time record set 45 years ago by a significant margin. **** DEL71 DEF-INDO-FRANCE-2NDLD MEGA PROCUREMENT **** India clears big-ticket procurement of 26 Rafale jets, 3 Scorpene submarines for Navy New Delhi: India on Thursday approved proposals for purchasing 26 Naval variant of Rafale jets from France and procuring three French-designed Scorpene class submarines, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. **** DEL89 PAR-GOVT-BILLS **** Govt lists bills on Delhi services ordinance, digital personal data protection for Parliament's Monsoon Session New Delhi: The government on Thursday listed bills on personal data protection, to amend forest conservation laws and on the contentious ordinance on Delhi services for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning next week. **** DEL85 CBI-LD EXCISE **** Delhi excise policy case: CBI files charge sheet focused on AAP's Goa election campaign funding New Delhi: The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against five people, including Chariot Productions Media Pvt. Ltd director Rajesh Joshi and an AAP volunteer, in the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said on Thursday. **** DEL60 NADDA-BIHAR **** Nitish has forgotten morality in bid to save deputy: Nadda on police action on BJP workers in Patna New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday hit out at the Bihar government over the police action on party workers in Patna, saying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has forgotten his ''morality'' in his bid to save his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, against whom a charge sheet has been filed by the CBI in a land-for-job scam. **** MDS16 KL-CHANDRAYAAN-NAMBI NARAYANAN **** A successful Chandrayaan-3 mission would place India among top players in space science: Nambi Narayanan Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of India's ambitious space programme Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday said its successful landing will make India only the fourth nation to achieve this and it would increase the potential for space science development in the country. **** DEL67 CONG-2NDLD UTTARAKHAND **** U'khand Cong leaders meet Kharge, Rahul; 2024 LS polls on agenda New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said it will establish a dialogue with the people in Uttarakhand through a padayatra as its leaders from the state met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi here to chalk out a plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. **** BOM31 MP-EXAM-LD-PROTEST-PRIYANKA **** Congress alleges scam in MP recruitment exam; Priyanka, Rahul slam BJP govt, seek probe Bhopal: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged a scam in a recruitment exam for patwaris (revenue department ground duty staffers) in Madhya Pradesh and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government here of shying away from ordering a probe. **** DEL66 CUET-RESULTS **** CUET-UG results to be announced by July 17, says UGC chief New Delhi: The results for the CUET-UG will be announced by July 17, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday. **** LEGAL BOM6 MH-HC-MALIK (R) **** Money laundering case: Bombay HC refuses bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant bail on medical grounds to NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). **** LGM11 KL-COURT-2NDLD-HANDCHOPPING-SENTENCE **** Professor's hand chopped off in 2010: Special NIA court in Kerala terms it terror act, sentences three to life term Kochi: A special NIA court in Kerala on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment three of the six persons convicted in the sensational 2010 case in which a college professor's hand was chopped off. The court termed it a ''terror act'' for which the convicts ''don't deserve any leniency''. **** LGD9 DL-HC-CONTEMPT-GURUMURTHY **** Delhi HC accepts S Gurumurthy's apology, discharges him in contempt case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday discharged S Gurumurthy, the editor of a Chennai-based Tamil news magazine, in a 2018 contempt case for his tweet against a judge after accepting his apology and "deep remorse".

The high court closed the contempt case filed by Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) against Gurumurthy. **** BUINESS DEL81 BIZ-RESULTS-LD WIPRO **** Wipro Q1 net profit rises 12 pc to Rs 2,870 crore; flags reduced discretionary spending, weak macro environment New Delhi: Wipro on Thursday posted a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,870 crore for the June quarter but the IT company missed analysts' estimates as reduced discretionary spending by clients impacted its financial performance. **** DEL72 BIZ-LD-TOMATOES **** NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg from Fri: Govt officials New Delhi: National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) will kick start on Friday the sale of tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at a discounted rate of Rs 90/kg to provide relief to the consumers, top government officials said on Thursday. **** FOREIGN FGN69 PM-FRANCE-BORNE **** PM Modi meets French counterpart Elisabeth Borne Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met French counterpart Elisabeth Borne here and discussed issues of bilateral and mutual interests. **** FGN53 JAISHANKAR-LD LAVROV ****EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov in Indonesia; discusses bilateral economic issues & Ukraine Jakarta: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here and discussed bilateral economic issues and matters related to the Ukraine conflict.**** FGN62 JAISHANKAR-UK-INDIAN-DIPLOMATS ****Jaishankar discusses issue of Indian diplomats' security in UK with British counterpart Jakarta: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday brought up concerns pertaining to the security of Indian diplomats in the UK with his British counterpart James Cleverly amidst extremist elements threatening officers of India's missions in the country.****

