Swiss parliamentary investigation into Credit Suisse collapse gets underway
Reuters | Bern | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:30 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A Swiss parliamentary investigation into the role played by state institutions in the collapse and emergency rescue of Credit Suisse has started work, it said on Thursday.
The parliamentary investigations committee is the most powerful tool in the hands of lawmakers and is only the fifth occasion such a probe has been launched in Switzerland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss
- Credit Suisse
- Switzerland
Advertisement