Three non-local labourers shot at in J-K's Shopian

Militants on Thursday shot at and injured three non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said. The militants fired at and injured the three non-local labourers in the Gagran area of the south Kashmir district in the evening, the officials said. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, they said. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.

