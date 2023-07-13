Brazil's Lula renews calls for interest rate cut
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:38 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday once again called on the central bank to cut interest rates from their current six-year high of 13.75%, saying he was "not asking for anything absurd."
The leftist leader in a speech also praised relations between the Executive and Legislative branches of power, noting they were "probably at their best in decades" after the lower house passed key economic bills last week.
