Guatemalan anti-graft party says will fight suspension ahead of August vote
Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:41 IST
Guatemala's anti-graft Semilla Party said on Thursday it will use "all legal resources" to fight a court suspension ahead of an Aug. 20 presidential run-off between its candidate, Bernardo Arevalo, and former First Lady Sandra Torres.
"We are in the electoral race, we are moving forward and we will not be stopped by this corrupt group", Arevalo told a press conference. The party said it would on Thursday present a formal complaint against prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche who announced the suspension, and begin preparations for the second round.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Semilla Party
- Bernardo Arevalo
- Guatemala
- Arevalo
- Rafael Curruchiche
- Sandra Torres
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US warns interference could undermine Guatemala election
OAS to resend observer mission to Guatemala after court orders election review
Election observers return to Guatemala for ballot review
OAS to resend observer mission to Guatemala after court orders election review
Guatemala's high court steps into election, suspends release of official results