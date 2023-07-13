Guatemalan anti-graft party says will fight suspension ahead of August vote

Guatemala's anti-graft Semilla Party said on Thursday it will use "all legal resources" to fight a court suspension ahead of an Aug. 20 presidential run-off between its candidate, Bernardo Arevalo, and former First Lady Sandra Torres.

"We are in the electoral race, we are moving forward and we will not be stopped by this corrupt group", Arevalo told a press conference. The party said it would on Thursday present a formal complaint against prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche who announced the suspension, and begin preparations for the second round.

