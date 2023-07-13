Body of unidentified man found in river in Bhiwandi

The body of an unidentified man in his mid-thirties was found in a river in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Thursday, a police official said.

Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) disaster cell chief Faisal Tatli said the body was found near Sawande village, adding that police had registered an accidental death case.

