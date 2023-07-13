Left Menu

Putin says Russia may quit Black Sea grain deal if demands not met

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:52 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia could withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal until other sides fulfil their promises.

The deal, which allows for the safe export of Ukrainian grain and fertiliser from Black Sea ports, is due to expire next Monday. Moscow has repeatedly threatened to block its extension over aspects of its implementation affecting Russia's own exports.

Putin, speaking on state television, said Russia was in contact with the United Nations on the matter but said he had not seen a message addressed to him from the U.N. Secretary General suggesting a compromise to salvage the deal.

