A 32-year-old woman filmmaker was allegedly harassed by a man who indulged in obscene acts in front of her while she was jogging near KBR park in Banjara Hills here, police said on Thursday.The incident took place on July 9 and the woman lodged a complaint at Banjara Hills Police Station on July 12, they said.The complainant said the man, who came in front of her in a car, put his mobile phone facing its camera towards her and indulged in obscene acts with his pants down till his knees, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:53 IST
Woman filmmaker 'harassed' by man in Hyderabad park, case registered
A 32-year-old woman filmmaker was allegedly harassed by a man who ''indulged in obscene acts'' in front of her while she was jogging near KBR park in Banjara Hills here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on July 9 and the woman lodged a complaint at Banjara Hills Police Station on July 12, they said.

The complainant said the man, who came in front of her in a car, put his mobile phone facing its camera towards her and indulged in obscene acts with his pants down till his knees, police said. She further said the man came in front of her thrice and did the same thing while she was jogging. Based on the complaint, a case under IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) was registered against the man and he has been identified, a police official said.

Asked if the accused was taken into custody, the official said further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

