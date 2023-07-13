Left Menu

TMC asks Goa govt to pay compensation to kin of two men who died at waterfall

The Goa unit of Trinamool Congress on Thursday said the state government must give compensation to the kin of two men who were washed away in Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem.The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased were identified as Shivdatt Santosh Naik and Janardhan Sadekar.The two lost their lives due to the lethargy of the forest department.

The Goa unit of Trinamool Congress on Thursday said the state government must give compensation to the kin of two men who were washed away in Mainapi waterfall in Sanguem.

The incident took place on Sunday and the deceased were identified as Shivdatt Santosh Naik and Janardhan Sadekar.

''The two lost their lives due to the lethargy of the forest department. Naik was the sole bread winner of his family and his mother is a cancer survivor. We have written to the state's chief wildlife warden seeking compensation for their kin,'' said Goa TMC general secretary Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik.

The state government on Tuesday banned people from visiting waterfalls in view of the monsoon.

