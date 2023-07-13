Left Menu

Case registered against passenger for smoking in aircraft's lavatory

A case was registered against a 28-year-old man here on Thursday for smoking in the lavatory of a Bahrain-Mumbai flight.The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when the IndiGo flight 6E-1202 was on the way to the Mumbai International Airport, said an official of Sahar police station.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:04 IST
Case registered against passenger for smoking in aircraft's lavatory
The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday when the IndiGo flight 6E-1202 was on the way to the Mumbai International Airport, said an official of Sahar police station. Cabin crew members noticed that Abu Tahir Kolakkad Mohidu, a resident of Kolar in Karnataka, had smoked inside a rear-side lavatory of the aircraft. When they confronted him, he admitted to have smoked and handed over a packet of 17 cigarettes and a lighter, the police official said.

After landing at the Mumbai Airport, the traveller was handed over to IndiGo Airline security officials who took him to the Sahar police station.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him under Indian Penal Code section 336 (act endangering life or personnel safety of others ) and section 25 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 (smoking in aircraft) and further probe was on, the official said.

