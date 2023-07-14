President Murmu addresses 4th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee-IIITM, Gwalior

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 4th convocation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (ABV-IIITM) at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today (July 13, 2023). On the occasion, she also laid the foundation stone for a 500-bed Boys Hostel of the institute.

Addressing the students, the President said that they are expected to think about those people in society who have been left behind in the developmental journey. The sense of responsibility towards society would also prove useful for their progress, as helping others develops one's abilities too. She said that the government is taking several steps for the welfare of tribal communities, women and other weaker sections of society. But, it is the responsibility of every person in society, especially the youth, to work for development of the marginalized and weaker sections of society. She was happy to note that our society and country is moving forward in this direction.

The President urged students to keep moving forward with confidence. She said that no obstacle, no challenge could stop them from achieving their goals. She advised them to not lose sight of the goal and help others to move forward as well. She said that if they choose the right path with determination and move forward, they would achieve their goal and get satisfaction in life. She added that financial benefits from any job are important, but job satisfaction is even more important. She advised students to keep questioning themselves and keep improving throughout their lives.

The President was happy to note that most of the students of IIITM, Gwalior have got placement in good companies. She said that the potential of the students who have not got placement is not less in any sense and they would also get countless opportunities in future.

The President was happy to note that IIITM, Gwalior is poised to become a centre of excellence in higher education and research. She said that being an Institute of National Importance, it is the duty of this Institute to make innovative efforts to take forward India and prepare students to find solutions to the problems of the country through their thoughts and actions. She expressed confidence that our institutions, students and industries would work together to make India the biggest technology hub in the world.

(With Inputs from PIB)