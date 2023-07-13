Three non-local labourers shot at in J-K's Shopian

Militants on Thursday shot at and injured three non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. ''Terrorists fired upon three outside labourers in Shopian. Injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, being shifted to hospital,'' Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers. Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, condemned the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery. ''Very unfortunate. I unreservedly condemn this attack and send my best wishes to the injured. I hope they make a complete and speedy recovery,'' Abdullah said in a tweet. Altaf Thakur, the BJP's spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, said, ''Strongly denounce the attack on unarmed non local labourers in Gagran, Shopian district by the terrorists. This reflects frustration, inhumanity and cheapness of terrorists involved (in) the gruesome attack on three non local labourers who had gone to buy grocery items.'' Thakur urged the police to track those involved in the act and punish them sternly.

Praying for a speedy recovery of all three injured men, he said.

