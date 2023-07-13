Left Menu

Hungary won't need special parliament session to ratify Sweden's NATO bid -lawmaker

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:14 IST
Hungary signalled on Thursday it could ratify Sweden's bid to join NATO in the autumn, with a ruling party lawmaker saying there was no need to convene an extraordinary session of parliament to approve the decision sooner.

Lawmaker Zsolt Nemeth noted that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who had also held up Sweden's NATO bid, would forward the ratification of Sweden's NATO bid to parliament when it reopens in the autumn. "We will take up work in mid-September," Nemeth told private broadcaster InfoRadio.

