Left Menu

Rajasthan: Four children drown in pond while taking bath

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:16 IST
Rajasthan: Four children drown in pond while taking bath
  • Country:
  • India

Four children drowned in a pond on Thursday in Amet Police Station area of Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said.

Station Officer Devendra Singh said that the children drowned while taking a bath in the pond, located behind their house in Rajsethi panchayat.

The four children, aged between 8 and 11, were children of two brothers of the same family, he said. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, Shakeena, Lachha and Suresh, the officer added.

He said that after the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023