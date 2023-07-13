Left Menu

One more person arrested in MD-CEO murder case in Bengaluru

The police on Thursday arrested the owner of internet service provider G-Net in connection with the gruesome murder of two senior executives of a private firm here on Tuesday, a police officer said on Thursday.Addressing reporters, DCP of Bengaluru North-East division B M Laxmi Prasad said, We have arrested Arun Kumar in connection with the double murder at Amrutahalli...

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:23 IST
The police on Thursday arrested the owner of internet service provider G-Net in connection with the gruesome murder of two senior executives of a private firm here on Tuesday, a police officer said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters, DCP of Bengaluru North-East division B M Laxmi Prasad said, "We have arrested Arun Kumar in connection with the double murder at Amrutahalli... he played a major role in the conspiracy." The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and the Managing Director (MD) Phaneendra Subramanya of internet broadband service provider Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd. were hacked to death by a gang of three men at Pampa Extension near Amruthahalli, a residential area here, on Tuesday.

The police has arrested the main accused Shabarish alias Felix (27), Vinay Reddy (23) and Santosh alias Santhu (26).

The DCP said Kumar and Subramanya were earlier working with G Net. After they quit and started their own firm, the company suffered losses due to which the murder might have taken place.

"We have to ascertain his exact role and the way he helped the murderers to execute the crime," he added.

