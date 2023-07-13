Left Menu

Gurugram: Man part of 'dak kanwar' group electrocuted

A 21-year-old man was electrocuted after large speakers kept on a canter truck came in contact with overhead wires in the Palam Vihar area here, police said on Thursday.The man, a part of a group of dak kanwars, was going to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect Gangajal on Wednesday night.

A 21-year-old man was electrocuted after large speakers kept on a canter truck came in contact with overhead wires in the Palam Vihar area here, police said on Thursday.

The man, a part of a group of 'dak kanwars', was going to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect Gangajal on Wednesday night. The truck's driver had kept the speakers three to four feet above the vehicle's body, causing the accident, they said.

Police said a case was registered against the driver at the Palam Vihar police station.

The group of 'dak kanwars' had left Delhi's Salapur Khera Colony, adjoining Sector-21 in Gurugram, after booking the truck, according to police.

When they reached near Chippi Colony, the speakers got entangled in the overhead electrical wires. The electric pole also broke and fell on the truck, they said. Priyanshu was injured and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, police said. On a complaint of Priyanshu's father Manoj Kumar, an FIR was registered against driver Brij Bhushan under section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Palam Vihar police station, they said.

''We handed over the body to family members after postmortem. The driver of the canter truck will be arrested as soon as possible,'' said a senior police officer.

