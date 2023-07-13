Caller warns of 26/11-like terror attack if Pak national Seema Haider did not return home

The traffic control room of Mumbai Police has received a call from an unidentified person warning of a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country, an official said on Thursday.

The call was received on Wednesday, he said. The caller, who spoke in Urdu, said there would be a terror attack like the November 26, 2008 attack on Mumbai and the Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for it, the police official said. Mumbai Police is investigating the threat call and a crime branch team has also been roped in, he said. The call was made through an app, and the police were trying to track down the IP address of the caller, the official said. Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, recently entered India illegally to marry her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had become friends while playing online game PUBG. Police arrested Haider for entering India illegally without a visa through Nepal.

