EU's von der Leyen urges Putin to prolong grain deal
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:51 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Commission President von der Leyen on Thursday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to prolong a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, saying the consequence of not doing so would be global food insecurity.
The ball was now in Russia's court with the whole world watching, von der Leyen told a press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- von der
- Leyen
- European Commission
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Russia
Advertisement