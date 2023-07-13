Left Menu

NCB team seizes ganja, arrests two peddlers in Jharkhand's Palamu

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:17 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with the help of police on Thursday seized 100 kg of contraband worth about Rupees twenty lakh and arrested two peddlers in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said.

Based on the input that a big consignment of drugs from Chhattisgarh has left for delivery in Bihar, an NCB team with local police launched a drive in Dubiakhad in Palamu district and intercepted the car and seized the drug, the officer said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Richard Garg said the seizure was made based on a tip-off, which led to the arrest of two peddlers.

The narcotics were being transported from Chhattisgarh to Aurangabad in Bihar via Gumla-Latehar-Palamu in Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

