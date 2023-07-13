Pak court issues bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in case related to Judicial Complex violence in Islamabad

A Pakistan's anti-terrorism court on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former premier Imran Khan for failing to appear before it in connection with a case related to violence that erupted at the Judicial Complex here in March.

Several cases were registered in different police stations of Islamabad against 70-year-old Khan after clashes erupted between police and his supporters when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief appeared before a court in the Judicial Complex on March 18.

Khan was booked in early March along with several leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for clashes with police and destroying properties outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Islamabad-based Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing and demanded the presence of Khan whose legal team requested his exemption from the in-person hearing.

The judge refused to grant the plea with remarks that he must appear in court and issued a bailable arrest warrant for him and other PTI Leaders including Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz and Hassaan Niazi.

The court then adjourned the hearing till July 19 and issued orders for Khan and others to appear.

According to his party, Khan has been facing about 200 cases which have been registered since his ouster from power in April last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)