Left Menu

Pak court issues bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in case related to Judicial Complex violence in Islamabad

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:22 IST
Pak court issues bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan in case related to Judicial Complex violence in Islamabad
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan's anti-terrorism court on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former premier Imran Khan for failing to appear before it in connection with a case related to violence that erupted at the Judicial Complex here in March.

Several cases were registered in different police stations of Islamabad against 70-year-old Khan after clashes erupted between police and his supporters when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief appeared before a court in the Judicial Complex on March 18.

Khan was booked in early March along with several leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for clashes with police and destroying properties outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Islamabad-based Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over the hearing and demanded the presence of Khan whose legal team requested his exemption from the in-person hearing.

The judge refused to grant the plea with remarks that he must appear in court and issued a bailable arrest warrant for him and other PTI Leaders including Farrukh Habib, Shibli Faraz and Hassaan Niazi.

The court then adjourned the hearing till July 19 and issued orders for Khan and others to appear.

According to his party, Khan has been facing about 200 cases which have been registered since his ouster from power in April last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023