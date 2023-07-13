Left Menu

20-year-old arrested for `sexually assaulting' minor girlfriend

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:29 IST
A 20-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl with whom he was in a relationship, police said on Thursday. The girl had moved in with the man, who lives in suburban Bandra, ten days ago, said an official.

Her parents approached police on Wednesday alleging that he had sexually assaulted their daughter, following which the man was arrested under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act.

Further probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

