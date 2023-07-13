PM Modi holds 'fruitful' meetings with French counterpart, Senate President; discusses ways to bolster ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his two-day visit to France with ''fruitful'' meetings with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and Senate President Gerard Larcher during which he discussed ways to impart new impetus to India's longstanding and time-tested strategic partnership with the key European nation.

Modi, who landed here earlier in the day, was received by Prime Minister Borne at the airport in a special gesture. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival.

In his first engagement, Modi had a ''productive meeting'' with Senate President Larcher and the two leaders deliberated on a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to deepen India-France cooperation in a number of areas, the Prime Minister's Office said.

''Delighted to have met Mr. @gerard_larcher, President of the @Senat. Had productive exchanges on ways to deepen India-France cooperation across diverse sectors,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Separately, Modi met Prime Minister Borne and discussed measures to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

''PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with PM @elisabeth_borne in Paris. The leaders reviewed various facets of India-France partnership as well as discussed measures to further strengthen the ties between both the countries,'' the PMO said.

The leaders discussed furthering cooperation in various areas such as economic and trade, energy, environment, education, mobility, railways, digital public infrastructure, museology and people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Both sides reiterated their desire to further deepen the multifaceted cooperation between India and France.

The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

''PM @narendramodi commenced his engagements in France with a productive interaction with President @Senat @gerard_larcher,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

''Prime Minister Modi highlighted the significance of our shared values of 'Democracy, Freedom and Equality', forming the foundation ethos of the India-France partnership,'' the MEA said in a statement after the meeting.

''The discussions focused on a wide range of areas including India's G20 priorities, democratic values in technology usage and cooperation between the two Upper Houses. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed,'' it said.

Modi also interacted with children and members of the Indian diaspora on his arrival at the hotel in Paris. Enthusiastic Indian community members who were waiting outside his hotel chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as they met the prime minister.

''A warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Paris! Across the world, our diaspora has made a mark for themselves and are admired for their diligence and hardworking nature,'' Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi's intensive programme in Paris includes a slew of engagements with the French leadership, Indian diaspora, CEOs and prominent personalities.

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.

Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi's talks with Macron.

''I look forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years,'' Modi said in his departure statement.

''We also work together on regional and global issues,'' he added.

Modi said his visit to France was particularly special as he will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent will participate in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also join the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, Modi said that rooted in deep trust and commitment, the two countries cooperate closely across various domains, including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

Modi had the opportunity to meet President Macron several times since his last official visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G-7 Summit.

From Paris, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an official visit on July 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)