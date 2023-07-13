Guatemala electoral court slams judicial interference in elections

Guatemala's electoral court will use all tools to fight any judicial interference in the upcoming presidential run-off election, it announced on Thursday, after the party of an anti-graft candidate was suspended by court order a day earlier.

"If votes are not respected, there is no democracy," the court said in a statement.

