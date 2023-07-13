Left Menu

Sex racket busted in Gurugram, one arrested

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:34 IST
Sex racket busted in Gurugram, one arrested
  • Country:
  • India

An Uzbek woman was arrested after police busted a sex racket being run from a flat in the Sector-67A area here, an official said on Thursday.

The arrest was made on Tuesday night after a raid was conducted on the basis of information received at the Sector-65 police station, the senior police official said.

Kilicheva Aziza (46) said that she arrived in India in 2015 on a tourist visa and was part of the sex racket, according to the official.

Her visa was valid till April 2015 and since then she has been living here illegally, police said.

They said that a city court had in November last year declared Aziza a proclaimed offender.

A case was registered against the woman under the Immoral Trafficking Act and the Foreigner Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023