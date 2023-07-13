Gurugram: 2 drown in canal

Two men drowned while taking a bath in the Dhankot canal here on Thursday evening, police said.

The bodies of Suraj (24) and Nirbhay (28) have been recovered, they said. They had gone to the canal for a swim along with their friend Shivam, who tried to save them but did not succeed, police said.

Shivam had jumped into the canal to try to save them from drowning but he could not. He also raised an alarm and people gathered there but both had drowned by then, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)