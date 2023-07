Guatemala's Torres pauses presidential campaign after rival party suspended

Guatemalan presidential candidate Sandra Torres announced a pause to her campaign on Thursday after the party of her main challenger Bernardo Arevalo was suspended a day earlier by court order.

Torres said the decision was made in solidarity with voters for Arevalo's center-left Semilla party, after he came in second to Torres in the crowded first round vote in late June.

