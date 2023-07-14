Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St extends recent gains after producer prices data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.97 points, or 0.18%, to 34,409.4, the S&P 500 gained 33.61 points, or 0.75%, to 4,505.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 204.16 points, or 1.47%, to 14,123.12. Offsetting some of the day's upbeat tone, a separate report showed weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, indicating that the labor market remains tight.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 00:05 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St extends recent gains after producer prices data
Representative Image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. stocks were higher in afternoon trading on Thursday, extending recent gains, with the Nasdaq up more than 1% as data showed the annual increase in U.S. producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years.

The data provided more evidence that inflation pressures were subsiding. Wednesday's CPI report showed U.S. consumer prices registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years. The reports have helped to support the view the Federal Reserve will stop hiking rates after an expected 25 basis points rate increase later this month.

"PPI is another confirmation this week that inflation continues to trend in the right direction even as we see better overall labor market and consumer data. That is a good sign," said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. In the 12 months through June, the producer price index climbed 0.1%. That was the smallest year-on-year gain since August 2020 and followed a 0.9% increase in May.

Among the day's best perfomers, U.S. chip stocks rallied, with Nvidia jumping to a record high and the Philadelphia semiconductor index touching its highest level since January 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.97 points, or 0.18%, to 34,409.4, the S&P 500 gained 33.61 points, or 0.75%, to 4,505.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 204.16 points, or 1.47%, to 14,123.12.

Offsetting some of the day's upbeat tone, a separate report showed weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, indicating that the labor market remains tight. Focus also is shifting to the second-quarter U.S. earnings season, which essentially kicks off this week.

Delta Air Lines gained 1.6% after it lifted its full-year profit outlook following stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings on a relentless post-pandemic travel boom. PepsiCo added 2.1% on raising its annual revenue and profit forecasts for the second time.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.89-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.05-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 46 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 129 new highs and 35 new lows.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023