Russian and Turkish deputy foreign ministers discussed grain deal - Russian formin

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin discussed the Black Sea grain deal with his Turkish counterpart Burak Akcapar in a phone call on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the conversation was initiated by Turkey and "special attention was paid to the implementation of the 'Black Sea initiative' on the export of Ukrainian food".

