Ukraine now has US-supplied cluster munitions, Pentagon says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 00:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ukraine has received U.S. cluster munitions, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.
The U.S. announced on July 7 it would send Kyiv cluster munitions as part of an $800-million security package intended to ensure Russian forces that invaded Ukraine nearly 17 months ago cannot halt a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
