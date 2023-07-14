Left Menu

G13 donors 'express profound concern' over danger to Guatemala elections

Updated: 14-07-2023 00:37 IST
The G13 international donors group of countries and multilateral organizations supporting Guatemala on Thursday expressed its "profound concern" over actions that it argued put the Central American country's electoral tribunal and law in jeopardy.

The group called on authorities of Guatemala, which is due to hold a presidential run-off vote next month, to respect legal proceedings. Opposition party Semilla, one of two competing in the run-off, was suspended by a court order on Wednesday.

