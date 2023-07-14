Left Menu

Wagner forces not engaged in Ukraine in any significant way -Pentagon

The Wagner mercenary group is not participating in military operations in Ukraine in any significant way, the Pentagon said on Thursday, more than two weeks after the group staged a brief armed mutiny in Russia.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2023 01:11 IST
The Wagner mercenary group is not participating in military operations in Ukraine in any significant way, the Pentagon said on Thursday, more than two weeks after the group staged a brief armed mutiny in Russia. "At this stage, we do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine," said Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder.

Wagner fighters had waged some of the fiercest and bloodiest battles during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But in the wake of the June 23-24 revolt, fighters were given the option of going into exile, joining Russia's regular forces or going home. On Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry said Wagner was completing its handover of weapons to Russia's regular armed forces.

