Syria tells UN it can deliver aid from Turkey for 6 months
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 01:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 01:17 IST
The Syrian government has given the United Nations approval to use a border crossing from Turkey to continue delivering aid to northwest Syria for another six months after the Security Council failed to renew its authorization for the operation.
The U.N. aid deliveries would have to be "in full cooperation and coordination with the Syrian Government", Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh wrote in a letter on Thursday to the Security Council, seen by Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Syrian
- Turkey
- Syria
- Bassam Sabbagh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-Why Mali is kicking out U.N. peacekeepers
UN votes to establish independent body to clarify fate of over 130,000 Syrians missing in conflict
UN warns that 90% of Syrians are below poverty line, while millions face cuts in food aid
Syrians facing ‘ever worsening’ conditions, top UN officials warn
Israel's air force attacks Syria and Syrian air defense missile explodes over northern Israel