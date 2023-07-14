US Senator Manchin to oppose Julie Su's nomination as labor secretary
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 01:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 01:35 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday he will oppose the nomination of Julie Su as labor secretary, arguing she had a "progressive background" that would prevent her from forging compromises between labor and industry representatives.
"(For) that reason I cannot support her nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor," Manchin said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Julie Su
- Labor
- Democratic
- U.S.
- Joe Manchin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bajaj Finserv partners with Mobex India, collaborates for the first time to finance Refurbished Products
ZSI to collaborate with Bhutan for red panda conservation
Space Industry mega gathering at India Space Congress 2023: Igniting innovation, collaboration, and socio-economic development
India, Tanzania Joint Defence Cooperation Committee discuss collaboration on security in IOR
Collaboration of decade: FOCE India Limited Joins Forces with the Indian Pickleball Association as Official Partner