Guatemala executive to 'maintain distance' from judicial process over run-off

The Guatemalan executive branch will "maintain distance" from the judicial process playing out over an upcoming presidential run-off, it said in a statement Thursday.

It added it would provide temporary security to the run-off candidates. Anti-graft party Semilla was suspended by court order Wednesday, and rival candidate Sandra Torres suspended her campaign in solidarity with the party, she said.

