No restrictions on Guatemala's run-off vote, says electoral tribunal
Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 05:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 05:17 IST
There are no legal restrictions preventing Guatemala's presidential run-off from being carried out, a top official from the electoral tribunal said Thursday, following a constitutional court ruling suspending an order to sideline a party from the race.
A lower court on Wednesday ordered the suspension of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo's center-left Semilla party, which had thrown the decisive August 20 second-round vote into turmoil.
