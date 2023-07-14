No restrictions on Guatemala's run-off vote, says electoral tribunal

There are no legal restrictions preventing Guatemala's presidential run-off from being carried out, a top official from the electoral tribunal said Thursday, following a constitutional court ruling suspending an order to sideline a party from the race.

A lower court on Wednesday ordered the suspension of presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo's center-left Semilla party, which had thrown the decisive August 20 second-round vote into turmoil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)