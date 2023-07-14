Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US Senator Manchin to oppose Julie Su's nomination as labor secretary

Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday he would oppose the nomination of Julie Su as labor secretary, arguing her "progressive background" would prevent her from forging compromises between labor and industry representatives.

Manchin said in a statement the labor secretary "should have the experience to collaboratively lead both labor and industry to forge compromises acceptable to both parties" and added he had concerns that "Su's more progressive background prevents her from doing this."

Appeals court orders new congressional map for New York, Democrats could benefit

A New York appeals court on Thursday ordered a redrawing of the state's congressional map, handing a victory to Democrats hoping to retake control of the closely divided U.S. House of Representatives in the 2024 election. The 3-2 decision by Appellate Division in the state capital of Albany reversed a lower court ruling, and directed the state's bipartisan Independent Redistricting Commission to restart the mapmaking process.

US lawmakers make bipartisan push for psychedelics research in defense bill

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pushed to include a provision allowing medical research of psychedelic drugs as part of a sweeping annual defense policy bill, saying it could help treat post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments despite possible concerns. "These are powerful substances, I don't want to give that short shrift," Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who first sponsored a bill on the topic in 2019, told a Capitol Hill press conference. "But they also have powerful potential as well."

Pittsburgh jury finds synagogue attacker eligible for death penalty

A federal jury on Thursday decided that Robert Bowers was eligible for the death penalty for killing 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, local media reported. Last month, the jury found Bowers, 50, guilty of dozens of federal hate crimes in the trial at the U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania. Federal prosecutors had charged Bowers with 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

US House debates 'culture wars' amendments to must-pass defense bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday debated proposed amendments to its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual bill setting policy for the Pentagon, including measures that could change the military's policy on hot-button issues like abortion rights. The Republican-led House Rules Committee paved the way overnight for the chamber to vote on the amendments, angering Democrats who accused the majority party's far-right wing of injecting "culture wars" issues into the must-pass bill.

US Secret Service ends White House cocaine probe, no video, fingerprints, DNA available

The U.S. Secret Service said on Thursday it had concluded its investigation into cocaine found at the White House and said it had been unable to identify a suspect. The cocaine was found "inside a receptacle used to temporarily store electronic and personal devices prior to entering the West Wing," the Secret Service said, confirming earlier Reuters reporting.

US resists calls by Trump to postpone trial in classified documents case

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith on Thursday urged the federal judge presiding over the prosecution of Donald Trump for his retention of classified records to deny the former president's request to postpone his criminal trial. In a court filing, prosecutors from Smith's office renewed their request for U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to schedule Trump's trial for Dec. 11, telling her "there is no basis in law or fact" to delay.

UPS strike could be costliest in US in a century, study says

A threatened U.S. strike at United Parcel Service could be "one of the costliest in at least a century," topping $7 billion for a 10-day work stoppage, a think tank specializing in the economic impact of labor actions said on Thursday. That estimate from Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group (AEG) includes UPS customer losses of $4 billion and lost direct wages of more than $1 billion. A 15-day UPS strike in 1997 disrupted the supply of goods, cost the world's biggest parcel delivery firm $850 million and sent some customers to rivals like FedEx.

US Justice Department launches civil rights probe into 'deeply concerning' Atlanta-area jail

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday launched a civil rights probe into conditions at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta, Georgia that will examine whether the facility is discriminating against incarcerated people with mental illnesses, a top department official said on Thursday. The probe will examine a wide range of issues, from the jail's living conditions and access to medical and mental health care, to whether jail staff are using excessive force, said Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division, during a virtual press conference.

Hollywood actors to strike at midnight, join writers on picket lines

Hollywood actors will go on strike at midnight on Thursday after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies. Studios now face their first dual work stoppage in 63 years, forcing them to halt many productions across the United States and abroad. The twin strikes will add to the economic damage from the writers walkout, delivering another blow to an industry struggling with changes to its business.

