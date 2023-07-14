Left Menu

China-Australia relations 'stabilised, improved' - Chinese top diplomat

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2023 06:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 06:55 IST
China's top diplomat Wang Yi said China and Australia's relations have "stabilised, improved and developed" under the joint efforts of both countries, a Chinese foreign ministry statement Friday said.

Wang also said he hoped Australia will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in the country.

Both sides should respect each other, treat each other as equals, properly handle differences, and cultivate a friendly atmosphere of mutual understanding and appreciation, he said.

