Left Menu

Smuggler jailed for 15 years for California crash that killed 13 migrants

Jose Cruz Noguez, 49, a permanent U.S. resident from Mexicali, Mexico, received the sentence after pleading guilty in March in U.S. District Court for Southern California to conspiracy to bring in undocumented migrants and bringing in undocumented migrants for financial gain. Shortly after crossing into the United States in March 2021, one of two SUVs that Cruz Noguez had crammed with migrants crashed with a tractor-trailer, killing 13 Mexican and Guatemalan migrants and seriously injuring many.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 08:43 IST
Smuggler jailed for 15 years for California crash that killed 13 migrants

A Mexican national who coordinated a human-smuggling operation that led to the deaths of 13 migrants in a 2021 highway crash near the Mexico-California border was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday by a U.S. federal judge. Jose Cruz Noguez, 49, a permanent U.S. resident from Mexicali, Mexico, received the sentence after pleading guilty in March in U.S. District Court for Southern California to conspiracy to bring in undocumented migrants and bringing in undocumented migrants for financial gain.

Shortly after crossing into the United States in March 2021, one of two SUVs that Cruz Noguez had crammed with migrants crashed with a tractor-trailer, killing 13 Mexican and Guatemalan migrants and seriously injuring many. Following the accident, Cruz Noguez told a federal informant that he was trying to collect payment from the migrants who survived, the Justice Department announced.

Before handing down his sentence, U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo described Cruz Noguez as "monstrous and cruel," and said the incident was "among the worst of cases I have seen," the Justice Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023