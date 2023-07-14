Left Menu

G7 finance chiefs to meet July 16, will discuss Ukraine, global taxation - Suzuki

The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. "Support for Ukraine, MDBs (multilateral development banks) reform and international taxation will be discussed at this meeting," Suzuki added.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 08:45 IST
G7 finance chiefs to meet July 16, will discuss Ukraine, global taxation - Suzuki

Financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries will hold talks on July 16 on the sidelines of the broader G20 meeting in India, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday. The G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

"Support for Ukraine, MDBs (multilateral development banks) reform and international taxation will be discussed at this meeting," Suzuki added. "We have no plan to issue a statement but we will lead debates to resolve problems the world faces." Separately, G20 under the chair India will discuss the global economy and health insurance, sustainable finance and infrastructure, global financial architecture, global tax reform and inclusive finance, he said.

Suzuki welcomed an agreement on Thursday by around 140 members of the OECD/G20 'Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS),' on a key statement recognising the significant progress towards major global tax reform. This pact helps "bring stability and certainty to international taxation system. It's designed to review the principle global tax scheme over the past century and can be historic," Suzuki said.

Countries with digital services taxes have agreed to hold off applying them for at least another year as a global multinationals tax deal to replace them was pushed back. More than 140 countries were supposed to start implementing next year a 2021 deal overhauling decades-old rules on how governments tax multinationals that are widely considered to be outdated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023