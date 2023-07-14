Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, July 14:
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, July 14: *SC to hear a petition of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu seeking a direction to Maharashtra assembly speaker to decide pleas for disqualification of CM Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his faction. *SC to hear a plea related to attacks on Christians and churches across the country. *SC to hear bail plea of NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. *SC to hear bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in cases lodged by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi excise policy scam. *SC to hear a plea of Lalit Modi relating to family property dispute with mother Bina Modi and others. *SC to hear a plea of CBI against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a corruption case. *SC to hear a plea of Gandhian organisation 'Akhil Bharat Sarva Seva Sangh' against proposed demolition at Varanasi.
*SC to hear a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Abdullah Azam Khan against his disqualification as a lawmaker.
