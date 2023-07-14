Left Menu

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, July 14:

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, July 14 SC to hear a petition of Shiv Sena UBT leader Sunil Prabhu seeking a direction to Maharashtra assembly speaker to decide pleas for disqualification of CM Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his faction. SC to hear bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in cases lodged by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi excise policy scam.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 09:22 IST
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, July 14:
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, July 14: *SC to hear a petition of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu seeking a direction to Maharashtra assembly speaker to decide pleas for disqualification of CM Eknath Shinde and other MLAs of his faction. *SC to hear a plea related to attacks on Christians and churches across the country. *SC to hear bail plea of NCP leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. *SC to hear bail pleas of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in cases lodged by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi excise policy scam. *SC to hear a plea of Lalit Modi relating to family property dispute with mother Bina Modi and others. *SC to hear a plea of CBI against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a corruption case. *SC to hear a plea of Gandhian organisation 'Akhil Bharat Sarva Seva Sangh' against proposed demolition at Varanasi.

*SC to hear a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Abdullah Azam Khan against his disqualification as a lawmaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States
4
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023